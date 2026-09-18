Shehnaaz Gill, Farrhana Bhatt's Lazy Girl Guide To Desi Fits

The festive season sounds lovely until you remember heavy lehengas, complicated sari drapes, stifling blouses, and jewellery that starts feeling like a workout before dessert even arrives.

Luckily, dressing up does not have to mean sacrificing comfort. Breezy kurta sets, relaxed pherans, flowy anarkalis, and roomy shararas are here to save the day.

These celebrity-approved looks prove you can look like you spent hours getting ready while secretly enjoying the comfort of your favourite loungewear.

Sonam Bajwa



's pastel-pink kurta and trouser set features a relaxed silhouette, breezy bell sleeves, and delicate floral embroidery that does all the festive heavy lifting.

Pull your hair into a low ponytail, and you are all set to eat your way through the celebrations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram IMAGE: Why endure an unforgiving lehenga when you can wear something that feels remarkably close to pyjamas? Sonam Bajwa 's pastel-pink kurta and trouser set features a relaxed silhouette, breezy bell sleeves, and delicate floral embroidery that does all the festive heavy lifting.Pull your hair into a low ponytail, and you are all set to eat your way through the celebrations.

Amyra Dastur

IMAGE: Amyra's ice-blue Chikankari kurta set proves that understated elegance can still look thoroughly festive.

Tonal threadwork, delicate lace trims, and subtle mirror accents bring plenty of shimmer, while the straight-cut silhouette gives you room to breathe.

Throw on silver jhumkas and call it a day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Farrhana Bhatt



's ivory piece features intricate gold tilla embroidery around the neckline, giving it an inherently regal look before you even accessorise.

Pair with classic jhumkas for effortless majesty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farrhana Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE: A Kashmiri pheran is essentially festive wear masquerading as an oversized sweatshirt. Farrhana Bhatt 's ivory piece features intricate gold tilla embroidery around the neckline, giving it an inherently regal look before you even accessorise.Pair with classic jhumkas for effortless majesty.

Shehnaaz Gill



Her breezy olive-green tunic and wide-leg striped palazzos offer unmatched comfort, while vibrant embroidery and balloon sleeves keep the look celebratory.

Add statement earrings and you are family-photo ready without sacrificing all-day ease. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill makes a strong case for never compromising on ease.Her breezy olive-green tunic and wide-leg striped palazzos offer unmatched comfort, while vibrant embroidery and balloon sleeves keep the look celebratory.Add statement earrings and you are family-photo ready without sacrificing all-day ease.

Radhikka Madan

IMAGE: The easiest festive outfit is one you can slip into and forget about.

Radhikka's black anarkali does just that, pairing a floor-grazing flare with a printed layer that mimics a multi-piece ensemble.

Colourful threadwork handles the drama, leaving a pair of emerald earrings as the only finishing touch you need. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya's pale-pink salwar set looks far more elaborate than it feels.

The fluid wrap-style tunic, featherlight dupatta, and subtle gold accents create an effortless, regal charm without fussy draping.

Finish with an undone bun, fresh gajra, and delicate studs for a dreamy princess vibe that refuses to be uncomfortable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Jasmine Bhasin

IMAGE: Jasmine's sharara delivers all the theatrical flare of a lehenga with none of the hassle.

The relaxed short kurta and generously flared bottom make it easy to mingle and navigate the festive buffet, while rich brocade borders and colourful embroidery give the appearance of peak effort.

Consider it the ultimate festive style hack. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff