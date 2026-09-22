Can't Afford the iPhone 18? Do This Instead

Can’t afford the new iPhone 18 Pro in that very tempting burgundy shade? We're facing the same tragedy. But before you start taking out a personal loan for a phone, may we suggest a more financially sensible alternative? Wear the colour instead.

Burgundy is everywhere right now and, luckily, you don’t need a Rs 3 lakh phone to get the aesthetic.

From party dresses and power suits to velvet gowns and desi glamour, these celebrity looks prove that your outfit can let you live the burgundy iPhone fantasy without actually visiting an Apple Store.

Kriti Sanon



When you add heels, diamonds and a little confidence, nobody needs to know your phone is three generations old.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram IMAGE: Kriti Sanon ’s glossy burgundy mini gives major expensive-gadget energy minus the monthly EMI.When you add heels, diamonds and a little confidence, nobody needs to know your phone is three generations old.

Janhvi Kapoor



Rich, glossy and aggressively expensive-looking, it’s what you wear when you want people to assume you have the new phone even if you’re still using your cracked-screen device from 2021.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor’ s velvet burgundy gown is basically the fashion equivalent of an iPhone Pro Max.Rich, glossy and aggressively expensive-looking, it’s what you wear when you want people to assume you have the new phone even if you’re still using your cracked-screen device from 2021.

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Can’t justify upgrading your phone? Upgrade your formal wear instead.

Sharvari’s burgundy power suit gives the kind of ‘I have my life together’ energy that might convince everyone you own the latest iPhone, have your finances sorted and definitely didn’t check your bank balance before ordering lunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Pratibha Ranta

IMAGE: If Apple made a dress instead of a phone, it might look something like this.

Pratibha’s architectural burgundy mini is sleek, shiny and unnecessarily fancy, which is basically the entire appeal of buying a brand new phone when your current one still works perfectly fine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Your iPhone may have the colour. Tamannaah has the attitude.

Her burgundy look is proof that sometimes the smarter luxury purchase is something people can actually see from across the room. And, unlike a phone, it won’t ask you to stare at a screen all day.

The mirror? Now that's another story.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

IMAGE: Kareena is here to remind us that you don't need the latest anything to look expensive.

Her vintage merlot gown has been around far longer than most of our phones, yet somehow still looks more glamorous than the newest tech launch.

Consider this your sign to shop for your wardrobe before shopping at Apple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: If the burgundy iPhone went to a very glamorous Indian wedding, it would probably look like this.

Khushi’s burgundy lehenga is all about maximum sparkle, maximum drama and absolutely no subtlety.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff