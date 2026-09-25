OnePlus 13s Gets A New 16 GB RAM Variant At Rs 68,999

OnePlus has expanded the 13s range with a new 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage configuration.

The handset runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, also found in the OnePlus 13, and features a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The latest OnePlus 13s configuration can be bought in India from Amazon and OnePlus' official online store. Colour choices include Black Velvet, Green Silk and Pink Satin.

OnePlus 13s new variant launched at Rs 68,999 with snapdragon 8 elite, 50 MP cameras

All photographs: Kind courtesy OnePlus

1. OnePlus 13s Price: Rs 54,999

The OnePlus 13s starts at Rs 54,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 12 GB + 512 GB variant costs Rs 59,999, while the 16 GB + 512 GB model is priced at Rs 68,999.

Customers can avail of up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on eligible bank credit cards, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI.

2. Display: 6.32-inch Screen

It features a 6.32-inch 120 Hz ProXDR LTPO display with FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi.

3. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

The device runs OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform with a Qualcomm Oryon CPU clocked at up to 4.32 GHz.

4. Camera: 50 MP Main Sensor

The handset packs a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera and a 50 MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom. The front camera gets a 32 MP sensor with a 5 P lens.

5. Design: 185 gm

Measuring 15.08 cm in height, 7.17 cm in width and 0.82 cm in thickness the OnePlus 13s has a compact profile that is easy to handle. Despite its solid build, the smartphone weighs 185 gm, keeping it relatively light for everyday use.

6. Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0

The OnePlus 13s supports dual SIM connectivity, along with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. Other connectivity options include GPS, NavIC, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

7. Battery: 80W SUPERVOOC

It has a 5,850 mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups when needed.