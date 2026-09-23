Wow! When The Libra Decides To...

Libras are ruled by Venus so it’s no surprise that their style is often romantic, polished and beautifully balanced.

They love clothes that feel luxurious without looking overdone, feminine details with a modern twist and outfits that make an impression without trying too hard.

From soft pastels and delicate pearls to sharp tailoring and fluid draping, these are the fashion trends every Libra should follow.

Velvet



Libras are naturally drawn to beautiful, tactile fabrics and velvet lets them indulge their love for luxury while still looking refined.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram IMAGE: Kanika Mann ’s royal blue velvet gown is made for the Libra who believes every outfit deserves a little drama.Libras are naturally drawn to beautiful, tactile fabrics and velvet lets them indulge their love for luxury while still looking refined.

Pastel monochrome

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia’s baby blue winter look is perfect for Libras who prefer their style to feel calm, coordinated and effortlessly chic.

This trend suits Libra’s eye for harmony, giving them a look that feels perfectly put together without appearing to be too calculated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Pearls

IMAGE: Alanna Panday’s elegant white resort dress, complete with gold embroidery, a pearl-woven shoulder bag and a classic pearl choker, captures the timeless charm Libras naturally gravitate towards.

It’s a trend that allows Libras to embrace their femininity while adding allure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Sheer details

IMAGE: Radhika Seth’s white crochet maxi dress is ideal for the Libra who likes to make a statement in a softer way.

Libras appreciate balance and this outfit brings together delicacy and boldness without letting one overpower the other.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Blazer and skirt



Libras can wear this trend when they want to look powerful but approachable, proving that structure and softness can work beautifully together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor ’s blush pink skirt suit is a perfect match for the Libra’s sophisticated, diplomatic personality.Libras can wear this trend when they want to look powerful but approachable, proving that structure and softness can work beautifully together.

A hint of lace

IMAGE: Aneet Padda’s grey pinafore mini dress gives a fun twist to classic romantic dressing. The low-cut neckline, ruffled white lace trim and delicate black bows create a sweet yet contemporary contrast.

This trend works for Libras because it reflects their love for pretty details while keeping the overall silhouette modern.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Fabrics that drape well

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde’s burnt orange metallic fusion gown is made for the Libra who wants to look glamorous without feeling restricted.

The sari-inspired draping also speaks to Libra’s appreciation for beauty and balance, creating an outfit that feels fluid, artistic and perfectly composed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff