10 Lovely Apple Recipes

Apples have so many uses in cooking, from being the star of a dessert to making for inventive snacks or even a warming drink.

Whether baked, tossed into savoury dishes or slow-cooked into spreads, this fruit adds natural sweetness and texture. Try these 10 recipes!

Photograph: Anusha Praveen for Rediff

1. Green Apple Pasta Salad

Make your pasta salad a little healthier with Anusha Praveen's recipe that mixes up macaroni, crisp apples and colourful veggies to bring both flavour and freshness to your plate.

Please find the recipe here: Green Apple Pasta Salad

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff.com

2. Eggless Apple Muffins

Apples can be the backbone of muffins without eggs. Try Bethica Das' wholesome confectionery uses whole wheat flour and jaggery, offering a healthier way to savour a sweet treat.

Please find the recipe here: Eggless Apple Muffins

Photograph: Gaurav Malhotra for Rediff

3. Apple Tarte Tatin

Chef Gaurav Malhotra brings a touch of French flair to your kitchen with his classic upside-down dessert where buttery pastry meets caramelised apples for a rich, elegant finish.

Please find the recipe here: Apple Tarte Tatin

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.spicynotes.net

4. Crispy Apple Crumble

Preeti Alam shares a recipe for a warm, crunchy baked dessert where soft, juicy apples sit beneath a golden topping of oats and nuts.

Please find the recipe here: Crispy Apple Crumble

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

5. Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake

A cake baked from apples and walnuts with a crisp topping is a seriously hard-to-resist Sweet meal-ender.

Please find the recipe here: Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake

Photograph: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff

6. Baked Apple With Salted Caramel Syrup

Zelda Pande recalls the gorgeous dessert of her childhood and recreates it with oven-baked apples that have been drizzled with a luscious salted caramel sauce.

Please find the recipe here: Baked Apple With Salted Caramel Syrup

Photograph: Kind courtesy W.carter/Wikimedia Commons

7. Apple Pie

They say there is nothing more American than apple pie but Chef Shivaramkrishna J offers an Indian take with tart apples, nuts, raisins and warm cinnamon notes, all tucked into a buttery crust. Serve it with maple syrup and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Please find the recipe here: Apple Pie

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Created using images from Creative Commons

8. Apple Coconut Poha

Here's a super unique use of apples: Chinmoyee Sarkar adds them to her poha preparation cooked up from flattened rice and coconut.

Please find the recipe here: Apple Coconut Poha

Photograph: Chef Ranveer Brar for Rediff

9. Apple Butter

Looking for a smarter swap for sugary spreads? Chef Ranveer Brar keeps it simple: Apples are rehydrated and then gently slow-cooked until thick, silky and naturally sweet, letting the fruit do all the talking.

Please find the recipe here: Apple Butter

Photograph: Kind courtesy Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail

10. Apple Ke Kebab

Apples work well in kebabs too. Juicy apples are combined with potato, paneer, crunchy nuts and aromatic spices and then crisped up beautifully. The kebabs are paired with mint chutney and tangy onions. Recipe courtesy: Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail.

Please find the recipe here: Apple Ke Kebab

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Timothy Krause/Creative Commons

11. Spiced Apple Toddy

Hemant Mundkur rustles up a warm, fragrant and gently spiced drink that brings together Earl Grey tea, apple syrup, lemon and Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve. Finish it with clove-studded lemon peel for that extra aromatic lift.

Please find the recipe here: Spiced Apple Toddy