HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake

Recipe: Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake

By REDIFF FOOD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 26, 2025 12:39 IST

x

Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake is a soft, fruit-studded cake with crumble topping that turns golden as it bakes. You will find it impossible to stop at just one slice.

cake

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake

Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 150 gm self raising flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 50 gm light brown soft sugar
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 2 medium eggs
  • 50 gm oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 100 gm fat-free yoghurt
  • 50 gm walnuts, chopped
  • 2 red apples, grated

 Method

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  • Grease and line the base of a 20 cm round cake pan and keep aside.
  • Sift the flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon into a bowl.
    Keep aside
  • In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, oil, vanilla, yoghurt.
    Gently fold in the dry ingredients until combined.
    Stir in the walnuts, grated apple, then spoon the mixture into the prepared cake pan.
    Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
    Leave to cool before removing from the pan.
    Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, if preferred.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

REDIFF FOOD
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Recipe: Bethica's Dragon Fruit Shrikhand
Recipe: Bethica's Dragon Fruit Shrikhand
Recipes: An Exciting Arunachal Platter
Recipes: An Exciting Arunachal Platter
8 Types Of Halwas You'll Love
8 Types Of Halwas You'll Love
Bohri Recipes: Mutton Curry, Khichada
Bohri Recipes: Mutton Curry, Khichada
8 Recipes That Define Parsi Food
8 Recipes That Define Parsi Food

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

Malaika Dazzles in Red Dress1:01

Malaika Dazzles in Red Dress

India Celebrates Christmas with Prayers, Lights, and Togetherness3:15

India Celebrates Christmas with Prayers, Lights, and...

Too Cute to Miss! Genelia Arrives in Cozy Style at Christmas Party1:07

Too Cute to Miss! Genelia Arrives in Cozy Style at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO