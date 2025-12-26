Recipe: Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake

Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake is a soft, fruit-studded cake with crumble topping that turns golden as it bakes. You will find it impossible to stop at just one slice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Apple And Walnut Crumble Cake

Serves: 8

Ingredients

150 gm self raising flour

2 tsp baking powder

50 gm light brown soft sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 medium eggs

50 gm oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

100 gm fat-free yoghurt

50 gm walnuts, chopped

2 red apples, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Grease and line the base of a 20 cm round cake pan and keep aside.

Sift the flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon into a bowl.

Keep aside

Keep aside In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, oil, vanilla, yoghurt.

Gently fold in the dry ingredients until combined.

Stir in the walnuts, grated apple, then spoon the mixture into the prepared cake pan.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Leave to cool before removing from the pan.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, if preferred.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.