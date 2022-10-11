Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar's Apple Butter

Can't get enough of warm, fragrant, bread for breakfast -- be it freshly-baked paav or exotic sour dough?

Good bread doesn't deserve store-bought jam or boring peanut butter.

Try Chef Ranveer Brar's Apple Butter, which is a healthy alternative to the refined sugar concoctions that pass off as jams in grocery stores.

The recipe is simple. Rehydrate apples. Cook them at a low temperature. Wait until most of the water has absorbed.

You will be left with the most delicious, syrup that can be smeared on your morning slices.

Lucknow-born Chef Brar, 44, was a Masterchef India judge for two seasons with Chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Apple Butter

Servings: 4-5 portions

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp caramel syrup

1 cup water

½ tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder

1 tsp dalcheeni or cinnamon powder

4-5 apples, peeled, cored and chopped into cubes

Method

In a saucepan, over low heat, warm all the ingredients.

Let the apple cook.

Keep heating and stirring until the mixture thickens, for at least 30 minutes.

Take off heat and cool.

Serve warm with a couple of slices of bread or with rolls -- spread a generous layer of apple butter on either.

The remaining butter can be stored in a bottle and refrigerated for upto a week about.

Editor's Note: For sugar-free apple butter, use a sugar-free caramel syrup and add a little stevia powder or stevia drops. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Sugar-free caramel syrups are marketed by coffee companies like Rage or make your own sugar-free caramel syrup using this recipe [external link].

For vegan apple butter, substitute the caramel syrup with any other syrup like a hazelnut syrup or a lemon syrup.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, television personality and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.