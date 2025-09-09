5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

Mass street protests have toppled dictators and ousted elected governments. Here's a look at 5 recent people's revolutions.
Nepal 2025
Gen Z led the anti-corruption protest triggered by a social media ban.
22 people were killed in police firing on Monday, resulting in uncontrolled violence, forcing K P Sharma Oli resign as PM.
Bangladesh 2024
Student-led protests against Sheikh Hasina's government led to 300 plus deaths. After 15 years in power, she fled in a Bangladesh military helicopter to India.
Sri Lanka 2022
Mass protests over the economic crisis saw the fall and eventual flight of then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Arab Spring 2010
Wave of protests in the Arab world toppled the dictators of Egypt, Libya, Yemen and Tunisia.
Revolutions of 1989/fall of Communism
A series of pro-democracy movements in Eastern Europe resulted in the collapse of Communism, dissolution of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War.