Recipe: Vidhya's Pahadi Jakhiya Alu

One of the dishes served at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in honour of the European Union guests, on January 27 was a starter: Jakhiya Alu, a special dish from Uttarakhand.

Chef Prateek Sadhu did his own interpretation, setting the sauteed potatoes down onto a savoury mathri biscuit and serving it with a special tomato chutney.

A traditional pahadi preparation, it uses a Garhwali spice called jakhiya, also called wild mustard or dog mustard, that gives a special kick. Vidhya Pant shows how it is made in many an Uttarkhand home.

Jakhiya Alu is best served with Kheere Ka Raita as a snack. Or it can accompany dal-rice, puris, parathas or ghee-waali rotis.

Originally from Ramnagar, Vidhya has lived in Pune, Shillong, Bengaluru, NCR, Lucknow, Dehradun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Billgoldberg50 /Wikimedia Commons IMAGE: An Uttarakhand thali. Jakhiya Alu is part of the spread.

Jakhiya Alu

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 tbsp jakhiya or wild mustard seeds, available for purchase online

4-5 medium-sized potatoes, boiled, peeled and cut into cubes

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

½-inch piece ginger, grated

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 green chilly, slit or a dried red chilly, optional

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 tbsp green dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro, finely chopped

Method