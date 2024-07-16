Vicky's Favourite Part Of Life With Katrina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

On Katrina Kaif's 41st birthday on July 16, her husband Vicky Kaushal showed the world just how much he loved her.

'Making memories with you is my favourite part of life,' Vicky writes, posting pictures from their life.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021.

Recently, there's been a lot of talk of Kat's pregnancy rumours.

And it's up to Vicky to address them, as he promotes his new film, Bad Newz.

Watch his answer here.

He's been asked the question before as well.

Katrina has spoken about how married life has changed her: 'Calmness and stability has come into my life after being married to Vicky Kaushal.'

Vicky, meanwhile, described his married life with Katrina as 'completely sorted'.

On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina had stated that she would like to work with Vicky Kaushal, as they would look good together.

When Vicky appeared on the show later and learnt about Kat's compliment, he pretended to faint and admitted to having a crush on her.

In January 2019, Kat attended the screening of Vicky's blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike, fuelling dating rumours.

Click here to see how this love story unfolded.

It's a double celebration for Katrina, as one of her best films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, completes 13 years.