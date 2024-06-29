Is Katrina Pregnant? Vicky Kaushal Answers

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Vicky Kaushal does not mince his words when he interacts with the media. But when he was asked about rumours of his wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, it left the actor blushing.

The actor was present at trailer launch event for his upcoming romantic-comedy, Bad Newz, which also features Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot and Maja Ma fame, the film is a comedic spin to a unique pregnancy phenomenon 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', in which Ammy and Vicky play soon-to-be fathers to Tripti's twins.

Is the real 'good news' on the way? Vicky tells us here

Interestingly, the trailer also has a Katrina reference and Vicky shares that his wife is yet to see and 'review' it.

He adds that before the launch event he had only hinted to her that she is a part of it, which left her confused.

The event was also attended by Producer Karan Johar, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta and Director Anand Tiwari.

Anand Tiwari, Ammy Virk, Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar.

Is Bad Newz Co-Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra set to marry a Bollywood actress? A random question leaves Vicky and Tripti confused

Tripti, who proved her talent in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala and Animal, claims Bad Newz marks her "first commercial film" as lead.

"It is a great feeling to be attending the trailer launch event of my film after a gap of six years. I am extremely happy that this is my first proper commercial film as lead and I couldn't have asked for a better team," says Tripti who reveals that she found comedy tough and decided to attend workshops with Director Anand Tiwari.

"I was told that it is easier to make audience cry but to make them laugh is the hardest thing to do," she says. "I did workshops to understand the process of comedy and that helped me to perform with ease."

Did Tripti's Punjabi get better on the sets of Bad Newz?

"The stereotype of Punjabis is no more exist in films and I am grateful to Diljit Paaji (Diljit Dosanjh) for paving path for us and many more others who would come after me from the Punjab industry," says Ammy.

Karan was all praises for his cast as he referred Tripti as the "OG National Crush", Vicky as "Thoroughly Professional", and Ammy as a "Great Guy". He said Bad Newz marks a special film for Dharma and the trio of Tripti-Vicky-Ammy brings a lot of freshness to the screen.

Karan then quips that he would be very emotional if the film also makes "lots of money" at the box office.

When Karan was asked if he would like to re-release Dharma's cult films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, he said he was "really excited" with films coming back.

"This phenomenon of films re-releasing is fantastic. A whole generation has grown up watching certain films. I feel that when K3G completes 25 years, we should re-release the film. We should constantly remind everybody that Hindi cinema rocks," Karan says.

Bad Newz arrives in cinemas on July 19.