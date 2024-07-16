10 Ways To Dress Up Like Katrina

Katrina Kaif has proved time and again that her fashion sense is all about class, comfort and elegance.

As she turns 41 on July 16, Namrata Thakker takes a peek into her steal-worthy wardrobe which has pieces for every occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina's floral maxi dress with a plunging neckline is perfect if you are aiming for a bohemian look, whether for a evening pool party or a beach vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Power dressing with a whole lot of bling!

Katrina's shimmery silver skirt is definitely for all the boss ladies out there who love to keep it chic yet sassy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Our birthday girl looks lovely in her yellow sari, which will enhance your look at a wedding or a special event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

An oversized striped shirt is all you need to drive away your summer blues and Katrina knows it well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A floral pantsuit isn't easy to carry but if you want to make head turns like Ms Kaif then make sure you have one in your wardrobe.

It's refreshing, it’s feminine and so vogue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A colourful crochet sweater or top is a winter staple that every fashion enthusiast should own. Heck, everyone should own because who doesn’t want to look cute like Katrina, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina is a diva in this asymmetrical shirt wrap dress which screams sexy yet comfy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A bikini is a must in your wardrobe. Take a cue from Kat and opt for something that's bright in colour, easy to style and easy to pose in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Kat shows us that subtle can be classy and beautiful, as she wears a cream coloured lehenga-choli from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection.

You don't have to be dramatic or go overboard to stand out during the wedding season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina's long denim jacket is something you can wear all year round and it would still make you look pretty every time.