Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara To Get Sequel?

Zoya Akhtar's popular film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned 13 on July 15, and that sent its cast -- Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol -- down memory lane.
They also asked Zoya to start writing the sequel!
'#13yearsofznmd today the most magical time, with the most special director and the most wonderful people... such memories,' writes Katrina, who turns 41 today.
Remember the Tomatina festival scene?
Katrina played a scuba diving instructor in the film.
Did you know that Hritik is a certified scuba diver unlike his character in the film and reportedly was the only actor who didn't require a body double for the underwater scenes?
Katrina's introduction scene was shot on a nude beach, and the production crew had to continually request people to move out of the frame.
Filming the climax scene of Katrina and Hrithik's wedding.
Zoya Akhtar joins in with Abhay, Farhan, Spanish actress Ariadna Cabrol and Kalki Koechlin.
'Zindagi Na the Milegi the Dobara turns 13 .. definitely as lucky as a flower for all of us who got to make this together .. miss this crew .. miss my bwoys,' Farhan writes.
While his character Imran has a deep fear of skydiving, in real life, Farhan is a certified skydiver.
Katrina turns into a hairstylist for a day.
Hrithik had said that it was his then wife Sussane who convinced him to do this film. That's why her name appears in the film's acknowledgements.
Farhan's hook-up in the film, Ariadna Cabrol, is known for Spanish television movies like La stella dei re, Estocolm and Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer.
The La Tomatina festival shown in the movie was re-created in Buñol, Valencia, Spain, with about 16 tons of tomatoes specially flown in from Portugal. Click here to see what the festival is really like.
On the road, with Abhay, Hrithik and Farhan.
'@zoieakhtar yes it's been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2? #znmd #ontheroad,' Abhay writes.
Siblings creating magic on screen.
In an interview to The Times Of India, Zoya had once said, 'The end credit song was a last-minute addition, as the film's original end (of) three boys running in front of bulls and towards the camera didn't land well with Co-Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and the test screening audience.'
Viewers wanted to know if any of the characters had died, and Ritesh insisted on having a closure.
So she added a song for the end credits to clarify that the characters were not dead.
Producers of the film, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani.