Rediff.com  » Movies » Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara To Get Sequel?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara To Get Sequel?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 16, 2024 12:27 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Zoya Akhtar's popular film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned 13 on July 15, and that sent its cast -- Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol -- down memory lane.

They also asked Zoya to start writing the sequel!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

'#13yearsofznmd today the most magical time, with the most special director and the most wonderful people... such memories,' writes Katrina, who turns 41 today.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Remember the Tomatina festival scene?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina played a scuba diving instructor in the film.

Did you know that Hritik is a certified scuba diver unlike his character in the film and reportedly was the only actor who didn't require a body double for the underwater scenes?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina's introduction scene was shot on a nude beach, and the production crew had to continually request people to move out of the frame.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Filming the climax scene of Katrina and Hrithik's wedding.

Zoya Akhtar joins in with Abhay, Farhan, Spanish actress Ariadna Cabrol and Kalki Koechlin.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'Zindagi Na the Milegi the Dobara turns 13 .. definitely as lucky as a flower for all of us who got to make this together .. miss this crew .. miss my bwoys,' Farhan writes.

While his character Imran has a deep fear of skydiving, in real life, Farhan is a certified skydiver.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Katrina turns into a hairstylist for a day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Hrithik had said that it was his then wife Sussane who convinced him to do this film. That's why her name appears in the film's acknowledgements.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan's hook-up in the film, Ariadna Cabrol, is known for Spanish television movies like La stella dei re, Estocolm and Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

The La Tomatina festival shown in the movie was re-created in Buñol, Valencia, Spain, with about 16 tons of tomatoes specially flown in from Portugal. Click here to see what the festival is really like.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

On the road, with Abhay, Hrithik and Farhan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

'@zoieakhtar yes it's been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2? #znmd #ontheroad,' Abhay writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Siblings creating magic on screen.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

In an interview to The Times Of India, Zoya had once said, 'The end credit song was a last-minute addition, as the film's original end (of) three boys running in front of bulls and towards the camera didn't land well with Co-Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and the test screening audience.'

Viewers wanted to know if any of the characters had died, and Ritesh insisted on having a closure.

So she added a song for the end credits to clarify that the characters were not dead.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Producers of the film, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani.

REDIFF MOVIES
