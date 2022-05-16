Looking at Vicky-Katrina's LOVED-UP PIX

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wed last December, the star couple has been setting the Internet agog with loved-up pictures of themselves.
As Vicky celebrates his 34th birthday on May 16, Namrata Thakker looks at images the couple, who are currently in New York, posted after their wedding.
Sharing this adorable selfie on Valentine's Day, Vicky wrote on his Instagram feed, 'With you, everyday is a day of love.'
Celebrating their first Christmas after marriage.
And then, their first Lohri in Indore.
A candid click of the much-in-love couple from their sangeet ceremony.
'We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year but u make the difficult moments better and that's what matters,' writes Kat.
Yacht time while holidaying at a beach paradise.
Romantic weekends in summers be like!
Katrina and Vicky give us major 'Power Couple' vibes.
Perpetual huggers, but who's complaining?
Mr and Mrs Kaushal roam the streets of New York in style.