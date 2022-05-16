Looking at Vicky-Katrina's LOVED-UP PIX

Ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wed last December, the star couple has been setting the Internet agog with loved-up pictures of themselves.

As Vicky celebrates his 34th birthday on May 16, Namrata Thakker looks at images the couple, who are currently in New York, posted after their wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Sharing this adorable selfie on Valentine's Day, Vicky wrote on his Instagram feed, 'With you, everyday is a day of love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Celebrating their first Christmas after marriage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

And then, their first Lohri in Indore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

A candid click of the much-in-love couple from their sangeet ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

'We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year but u make the difficult moments better and that's what matters,' writes Kat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Yacht time while holidaying at a beach paradise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Romantic weekends in summers be like!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina and Vicky give us major 'Power Couple' vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Perpetual huggers, but who's complaining?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Mr and Mrs Kaushal roam the streets of New York in style.