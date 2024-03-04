News
Rakul's Best Bridal Look? VOTE!

Rakul's Best Bridal Look? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 04, 2024 08:59 IST
What a beautiful bride Rakul Singh made!

Her Goan wedding with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 looked magical, enhanced by her gorgeous bridal looks for each occasion.

We look back at this gorgeous bride and ask you, dear reader, to vote for her best look.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

For the wedding, Rakul chose a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work, designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Even Rakul's bespoke kalire had a story to tell.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

For their sangeet ceremony, Rakul wore a lehenga designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Pearls and diamonds were intricately embroidered in the outfit, giving her an ethereal look.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Rakul opted for an orange and pink embroidered Phulkari outfit with mirror work, designed by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with a matching cape for the mehendi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Rakul wears statement pasa earrings with a delicate maang tikka made of white flowers, jewels of the moon, sun and stars in the braid, entwined with simple white flowers and finished with a traditional Punjabi parandi, explains Stylist Ami Patel.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Rakul wore a blue printed lehenga from the shelves of Papa Don't Preach by designer Shubhika for the haldi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

She completed her look with floral jewellery with beaded floral earrings.

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Before they headed to Goa, Rakul wore a shimmery sharara set by Designer Seema Gujral for the Dhol night in Mumbai.

Her accessories included a stone-laden choker necklace in green and gold and a kada.

Like her look? VOTE!

