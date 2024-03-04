Rakul's Best Bridal Look? VOTE!

What a beautiful bride Rakul Singh made!

Her Goan wedding with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 looked magical, enhanced by her gorgeous bridal looks for each occasion.

We look back at this gorgeous bride and ask you, dear reader, to vote for her best look.

For the wedding, Rakul chose a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work, designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

Even Rakul's bespoke kalire had a story to tell.

For their sangeet ceremony, Rakul wore a lehenga designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Pearls and diamonds were intricately embroidered in the outfit, giving her an ethereal look.

Rakul opted for an orange and pink embroidered Phulkari outfit with mirror work, designed by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with a matching cape for the mehendi ceremony.

Rakul wears statement pasa earrings with a delicate maang tikka made of white flowers, jewels of the moon, sun and stars in the braid, entwined with simple white flowers and finished with a traditional Punjabi parandi, explains Stylist Ami Patel.

Rakul wore a blue printed lehenga from the shelves of Papa Don't Preach by designer Shubhika for the haldi ceremony.

She completed her look with floral jewellery with beaded floral earrings.

Before they headed to Goa, Rakul wore a shimmery sharara set by Designer Seema Gujral for the Dhol night in Mumbai.

Her accessories included a stone-laden choker necklace in green and gold and a kada.

