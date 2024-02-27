News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rakul, Jackky's Sangeet Ceremony

Rakul, Jackky's Sangeet Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 27, 2024 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share photographs from their wedding festivities.

Here are glimpses from their dreamy sangeet ceremony that took place a day before their wedding on February 21.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul wore a gorgeous gown by Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. 'A dreamy night Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night felt like a star shining bright.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantnu Nikhil

Jackky thanked Designers Shantnu and Nikhil for his outfit: 'Thank you, @shantanunikhil, for creating the most intricate, flawless silhouettes. We felt like stars on our special night.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

After her marriage, Rakul has showcased her cooking skills and prepared Sooji Ka Halwa for Jackky's family.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul also took to Instagram to thank the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the prasad the couple received from the shrine.

'Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! A truly divine start to our journey together.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky
First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin
Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin
What Women Techies Think About Work!
What Women Techies Think About Work!
Akhilesh's party chief whip resigns amid RS poll voting
Akhilesh's party chief whip resigns amid RS poll voting
March's OTT releases
March's OTT releases
After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir vs customs in Delhi
After 'not Malala' speech, Yana Mir vs customs in Delhi

More like this

What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding

What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding

Rakul And Jackky Are Now Married!

Rakul And Jackky Are Now Married!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances