Rakul, Jackky's Sangeet Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share photographs from their wedding festivities.

Here are glimpses from their dreamy sangeet ceremony that took place a day before their wedding on February 21.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul wore a gorgeous gown by Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. 'A dreamy night Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night felt like a star shining bright.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantnu Nikhil

Jackky thanked Designers Shantnu and Nikhil for his outfit: 'Thank you, @shantanunikhil, for creating the most intricate, flawless silhouettes. We felt like stars on our special night.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

After her marriage, Rakul has showcased her cooking skills and prepared Sooji Ka Halwa for Jackky's family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul also took to Instagram to thank the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the prasad the couple received from the shrine.

'Blessed beyond measure to receive prasadam from Ayodhya after our wedding! A truly divine start to our journey together.'