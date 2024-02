Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities have started, and the bride-to-be was spotted arriving at her beau's home in videos captured by the Mumbai paparazzi.

Jackky's house is seen beautifully lit up in golden lights.

Watch Rakul arrive at Jackky's home in the video!

Rakul and Jackky will marry on February 21 in Goa and are trying to ensure an eco-friendly wedding.