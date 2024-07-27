News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vijender backs players' demands for personal coaches

Vijender backs players' demands for personal coaches

Source: PTI
July 27, 2024 15:49 IST
India's Vijender Singh poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's middleweight (75kg) final bout, at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008

IMAGE: India's Vijender Singh poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's middleweight (75kg) final bout, at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008. Photograph: Nick Laham/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Joining the never-ending debate on whether players need personal coaches in addition to the federation-appointed national coaches at global events, Olympic medal-winning boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh sided with the athletes, saying that they have every right to ask for support staff of their choice.

 

Several Indian athletes have opted to take their personal coaches to the Paris Olympics, which began on Friday, despite the presence of national coaches across disciplines in the contingent, leading to a debate on whether such an arrangement is required.

"Definitely, it is necessary. When I used to box (in the amateur circuit) we were given full freedom in this aspect. So we got the coaches, and the sparring partners we wanted," Vijender, who is a member of the ruling BJP, told PTI editors at its headquarters in an exclusive interaction in New Delhi.

The 38-year-old Haryana boxer won a bagful of medals between 2006 and 2014, including a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2009 World Championships, before turning professional.

He also has to his credit, two silvers and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, a gold and a bronze at the Asian Games and a silver and bronze at the Asian Championships.

"They (authorities) said 'we'll give you what you want but we need the performance'. And we delivered. Between 2006 and 2012, I performed and won almost everywhere. So I feel the demands of the players in the training camp needs to be fulfilled."

The Olympic contingent that has travelled to Paris features 140 support staff, of which 72 are being fully financed by the Indian government. This number mostly features the personal coaches that the athletes have demanded.

Social media has made things easier for athletes

Vijender spoke about the rise of social media which has changed the sporting landscape in the past decade. He feels it has made it easier for athletes to voice their concerns and anguish.

"The facilities have improved from my time. These days we have the power of the internet on our phones, so things get viral very easily. People or athletes can share their pain on social media and expect to be heard if they tag the right people," he said.

"We didn't have that power..there was no social media then. Social media is a huge power in the hands of the common man today. You can write about your problems on Instagram, Facebook, and people who are good they end up helping you."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

