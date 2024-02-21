First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have dropped their first images as newlyweds!

The couple posted pictures on Instagram, and Rakul captioned them: 'Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni.'

They tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the Anand Karaj in the afternoon.

It was followed by pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul looked gorgeous in a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with heavy diamond jewellery.

Jackky wore a cream-coloured, embroidered sherwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Enjoying some laughs at the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

The wedding was attended by the couple's family and friends in Goa.

Film folk like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol marked their presence at the ceremony.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official in October 2021.