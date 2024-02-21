News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky

First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky

Source: ANI
February 21, 2024 23:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have dropped their first images as newlyweds!

The couple posted pictures on Instagram, and Rakul captioned them: 'Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni.'

They tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the Anand Karaj in the afternoon.

It was followed by pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul looked gorgeous in a pink-hued embellished lehenga with floral work. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with heavy diamond jewellery.

Jackky wore a cream-coloured, embroidered sherwani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Enjoying some laughs at the wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

The wedding was attended by the couple's family and friends in Goa.

Film folk like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol marked their presence at the ceremony.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official in October 2021.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Rakul And Jackky Are Now Married!
Rakul And Jackky Are Now Married!
Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin
Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin
How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love
How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love
Haryana extends internet suspension till Feb 23
Haryana extends internet suspension till Feb 23
Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM on Feb 23
Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM on Feb 23
Pro League: India go down to Netherlands in shootout
Pro League: India go down to Netherlands in shootout
Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!
Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

More like this

Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding

Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding

Celebs Arrive For Rakul-Jackky Wedding

Celebs Arrive For Rakul-Jackky Wedding

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances