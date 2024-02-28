Rakul-Jackky's Mehendi Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul Singh shared glimpses of joyous moments spent with her husband Jackky Bhagnani from their mehendi ceremony in Goa.

Rakul and Jackky looked extremely happy in the pictures, imparting couple goals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul opted for a Phulkari outfit customised by Designer Arpita Mehta. She donned the oufit with a matching shrug.

She elevated her look with minimal make-up and tied her hair in a braid.

Jackky donned a pink and cream kurta designed by Kunal Rawal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

'Adding colour to my life. #mehnditerenaamki Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it.

'Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn't have asked for better,' Rakul captioned the post.