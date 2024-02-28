News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rakul-Jackky's Mehendi Ceremony

Rakul-Jackky's Mehendi Ceremony

Source: ANI
February 28, 2024 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul Singh shared glimpses of joyous moments spent with her husband Jackky Bhagnani from their mehendi ceremony in Goa.

Rakul and Jackky looked extremely happy in the pictures, imparting couple goals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Rakul opted for a Phulkari outfit customised by Designer Arpita Mehta. She donned the oufit with a matching shrug.

She elevated her look with minimal make-up and tied her hair in a braid.

Jackky donned a pink and cream kurta designed by Kunal Rawal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

'Adding colour to my life. #mehnditerenaamki Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it.

'Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit. Couldn't have asked for better,' Rakul captioned the post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Rakul, Jackky's Sangeet Ceremony
PIX: Rakul, Jackky's Sangeet Ceremony
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
Rakul-Jackky Make 1st Appearance
First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky
First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky
Australia look to cap stellar season with win in NZ
Australia look to cap stellar season with win in NZ
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Record 3,300 kg of drugs caught off Gujarat coast
Record 3,300 kg of drugs caught off Gujarat coast
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club

More like this

Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin

Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin

How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love

How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances