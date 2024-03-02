News
Diljit Finds A Lover In Kareena

Diljit Finds A Lover In Kareena

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 02, 2024 12:09 IST
What's keeping film folk busy? Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh gives everyone a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry he shares with Kareena Kapoor in The Crew.

This scene is from the song Naina from the film.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kapil Sharma.

Diljit borrows a line from his smash hit song, Lover and writes, 'Tera ni mai lover'.

The Crew releases on March 29.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez spends her time between projects doing yoga. She writes, 'Apart from my cat giving me attitude, it was a great yoga session!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is promoting her political Web series Maharani 3, which streams on SonyLIV from March 7.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha is ready with her romantic thriller in collaboration with Producer Vishal Rana and debutant Director Karan Rawal.

'When three people who LOVE their work, are borderline OBSESSED with it and cant wait to THRILL the audience come together -- you get a Romantic Thriller with a twist you wont forget!' exclaims Sona.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor and Vijay Varma gear up for Murder Mubarak.

Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Karisma Kapoor and will stream on Netflix from March 15.

