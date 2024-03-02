Kareena-Saif Party With The Ambanis

Jamnagar, a city in Gujarat, got a ringside view of how Bollywood parties when stars got together for the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday, March 1.

Little Taimur looks as glamorous as his star parents, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, at the big event of the month.

Katrina Kaif brings out her Kala Chashma, as she poses next to husband Vicky Kaushal.

The power couple is joined by Kiran Rao and Shahid Kapoor.

Make way for Bollywood's newest parents-to-be, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Look who he bumped into!

After making Jamnagar groove to her music, Rihanna swings her hips to our own Zingaat song with Janhvi Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit holds on to her Plus One, husband Sriram Nene.

Anil Kapoor with his fashionable daughter, Sonam.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Alia Bhatt is clearly enjoying herself.

After soaring high, Sidharth Malhotra comes down to earth to party with his wife, Kiara Advani.

Genelia with Riteish Deshmukh.

Manjeet and Rajkumar Hirani.

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl.

Mana and Suniel Shetty with their son, Ahan.

Khushi Kapoor.

Ajay Devgn brings daughter Nysa and nephew Aaman Devgan along.

Upasana Kamineni arrives with her superstar husband, Ram Charan.

Akshay Kumar mingles with the Devgns.

Singer and actor Manasi Scott makes a stylish entry.

Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday under the media spotlight in Jamnagar.

Photographs: ANI Photos