Rediff.com  » Movies » What's On Vaani's Mind?

What's On Vaani's Mind?

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 28, 2024 12:57 IST
Laxmi enjoys the sunset... Sanjana attends a wedding... Erica's beach time...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor enjoys a day in Udaipur and writes, 'Like stars on a cloudy mind.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

After going to Harvard, Karisma Kapoor feels the chill in the US.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi enjoys the sunset in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi attends a wedding and writes, 'And just like that, it's time to get pieces of your heart and childhood married.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

'Beach time where you're shore to have a good time,' puns Erica Fernandes/

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee enjoys some moments in Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh feels like an autorickshaw ride in Mumbai, where he's promoting Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'Performed my ballet Ganga in Nagpur to a highly appreciative audience,' says Hema Malini.

REDIFF MOVIES
