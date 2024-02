Photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

After sharing sangeet and mehendi pictures, newlyweds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share pictures from their haldi ceremony.

Rakul captioned them, 'Love and laughter, Haldi.'

Rakul wore a blue printed lehenga and floral jewellery while Jackky chose a green kurta and white pajamas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

A beautiful moment from their Goan wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

The fairy-tale wedding was held on February 21.