Kiran-Aamir Watch A Movie With...

Kiran-Aamir Watch A Movie With...

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 29, 2024 11:27 IST
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao played host at a screening of Kiran's new film, Laapataa Ladies.

Kiran Rao directs her second film 13 years after making her debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011.

Laapataa Ladies, she says, is a film about sisterhood.

Kiran's former husband Aamir Khan produces the film.

 

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta.

 

Ravi Kishan, the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, plays a cop in Laapataa Ladies.

"I'm a little careful (about my choices), and don't want to do any film that's against the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and CM Yogi Adityanathji never said anything to me. It is like, "Whenever the party needs you, be there." So, I'm doing less work. Earlier, I would shoot every day. Now, I barely work 20 percent,' Kishan had told PTI.

 

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and her husband, Nupur Shikhare.

 

Mansoor Khan's daughter Zayn Marie Khan with her cousin.

 

Aamir's Fanaa co-star Kajol.

 

Sayani Gupta.

 

Elli AvrRam.

 

Mithila Palkar.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi.

 

Tilotama Shome and Radhika Apte.

 

Aamir will produce Sunny Deol's next film, Lahore 1947, to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

 

Adivi Sesh.

 

Avneet Kaur.

 

Babil Khan.

 

Pashmina Roshan.

 

Karan Johar with Kiran.

 

Sharman Joshi, seen here with wife Prerana, has worked with Aamir in Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots.

 

Kiran with Anupama and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 

Ali Fazal.

 

Amruta Subhash with husband Sandesh Kulkarni.

 

Amol Parasher and Konkona Sen Sharma.

 

R Balki, Kabir Khan, Amin Hajee and Mini Mathur.

Amin played the mute drummer in Lagaan and remains one of Aamir's close friends.

 

Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

 

Ashutosh Gowariker, seen here with wife Sunita, is among Aamir's oldest friends in the industry. Both of them worked in Aamir's first film, Holi, directed by Ketan Mehta.

When Ashutosh turned director, he cast Aamir in films like Baazi and Lagaan.

"After my first two films I was completely down and out and my directorial career was as good as over. I could have definitely made a small film or something. But to say yes to Lagaan and then put your money where your mouth is, was a big, courageous and bold thing," Ashutosh had once said about Aamir.

 

Sapna Malhotra and Hichki Director Siddharth P Malhotra.

 

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

 

Lagaan actor Yashpal Sharma with wife Pratibha and son Swayam.

 

Baba Azmi has worked as cinematographer on Aamir starrers Akele Hum Akele Tum, Ishq and Dil.

 

Taare Zameen Par actor Vipin Sharma.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
