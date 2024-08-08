News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rakul Takes Us Parde Ke Peeche

Rakul Takes Us Parde Ke Peeche

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 08, 2024 10:09 IST
Kriti goes traditional... Ananya gets into Bae mode... Fatima gets ready to palat...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shows us all the hard work that goes on 'parde ke peeche.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Okay, all set. Like her finished look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Kriti Sanon gets into a Manish Malhotra ensemble, and he explains the look: 'Beautiful and Classic in our archival four piece ensemble (comprising of angarakha kurta, blouse, Awadhi Izaar pants and dupatta)... a Rani pink angarakha kurta adorned with pure zardosi embroidery, paired with an intricate Aboli zari blouse, worn over a handloom Awadhi Izaar pants with a woven tissue dupatta.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Video IN/Instagram

Ananya Panday promotes her Web series, Call Me Bae, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

After showing us her Beast mode, Sharvari shows the world just how sexy she can be.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh gets ready for her palat moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Life Is About The Journey, Not The Destination,' says Neha Sharma from Zurich airport.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna writes, 'Good morning to my Insta Fam. Have a good day and believe that the universe , the divine is always working in my favour.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre takes a good look at the world passing her by.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shares daughter Raabiyaa's nursey pictures and writes, 'I can never thank @lifencolorsdesigns enough for the wonderful transformation they've done to my baby girl's nursery.. Mumbai monsoons have forced us in so many afternoons and evenings and thanks to the joyous wallpaper designs from #LifeNColorsDesigns we've missed the sun a little less :) Highly recommended for your home!' 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
