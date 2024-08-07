Like Taapsee's Sari Game in Paris? Vote!

While everyone is eagerly waiting to see Taapsee Pannu in her latest thriller,Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, she's already winning hearts with her sari looks at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The actress was in the City of Love to support her husband and India's badminton coach Mathias Boe at the Games.

Namrata Thakker shows us Taapsee's cool sari looks and asks you to vote for your favourite!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

On the first day of her Paris trip, Taapsee chose to wore a vibrant green mul cotton sari featuring a block print, pink border and tassels.

She paired the sari with a white sleeveless jacket-style shirt and draped it like a scarf, completing her look with a pair of sneakers, some oxidised jewellery and big sunglasses.

The sari has never looked so cool!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

We are digging how sassy Taapsee looks in her pink mulmul polka dot sari teamed with a black tank top, black bangles and colourful sandals.

The fact that Taapsee draped the sari like a dhoti makes her desi look even more interesting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Who knew a denim shirt matches so well with a printed sari?

Taapsee breaks another stereotype by flaunting space buns with six yards of elegance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

The black Modal Muł sari from Suta Bombay is digitally printed and has stories inscribed on the pallu. No wonder, it's called Bollywood Dreams.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee shows one more fun way of giving the traditional sari a modern twist with her black and white mulmul cotton sari featuring monochromatic cityscape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Ditching the conventional blouse again, Taapsee dishes out chic fashion goals in a yellow cotton sari paired with a striped crop top, chunky bangles and hair neatly tied in a bun. Her look is all about being urban yet sticking to the classic.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com