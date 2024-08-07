'We Love Our Country And Want To Save It'

'I have been through a lot of auditions and the first thing we are told is that there will be intimate scenes and we have to be okay with it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

Hruta Durgule is currently winning hearts in her new OTT series Commander Karan Saxena, co-starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan.

The show tells a gripping story of a RA&W agent, who fight all odds and a high stake political mystery to safeguard the nation.

"When they were casting for ACP Rachna Mhatre, they wanted to cast someone from the Marathi industry," Hruta tells Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq . "That was really nice. It is rare for a primary character to be a regional actor. Times have changed and it's definitely a better time to work."

Your character ACP Rachna Mhatre looks larger than life in the series.

It's not everyday that you get to enact a character that is an author-backed, female protagonist with emotional scenes. Also, it's a very massy show, so everybody can watch it.

It has that universal feeling that we all love our country and want to save it.

We are very patriotic, and that is the biggest plus point of the show. We know it will attract the audience.

I like the pace of the show, it's not boring. Right now, the attention span of people has reduced, so we need content like this.

IMAGE: Hruta Durgule and Gurmeet Choudhary in Commander Karan Saxena. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

The characters you and Gurmeet Choudhary play are physically very demanding. Did you undergo any special training?

I would like to mention Jatin sir (Director Jatin Wagle) because he has done a lot of series like this. He is so well versed with the army and the RA&W world.

The nuances like how an officer salutes or walks, what is the protocol, he taught us almost everything.

Besides, I have an DCP and ACP at home, so I have seen right from childhood. But I never thought I would portray such a character.

A lot of OTT shows have bold content. How comfortable will you be filming such scenes?

I have been through a lot of auditions and the first thing we are told is that there will be intimate scenes and we have to be okay with it.

Luckily, there is no bold content in Commander Karan Saxena. This show is for everybody.

IMAGE: Hruta Durgule in Commander Karan Saxena.

The Hindi audience has warmed up to regional cinema and its actors in a big way. Do you think this is the right time for you to experiment and consolidate yourself on a bigger platform?

It's definitely a good place to work now because of OTT and everything.

There are a lot of opportunities but there's a lot of competition too.

After working in the Marathi industry for a long time, I considered that as a home ground.

Now, I want to explore and get out of my comfort zone.

Actors like me feel that we should get at least one opportunity to prove ourselves.

IMAGE: Hruta Durgule in Commander Karan Saxena.

Did you have to give up any food for the show?

Two-three years ago, I was borderline PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and thyroid. I had gained 10 kilos then.

I believe in a balanced diet.

Whenever I have tried extremes, they have not worked for me, be it in my lifestyle, diet, exercise or even my personal growth.

Whatever Gurmeet sir is doing is really commendable. That is a different level of commitment and discipline.

I am also disciplined but I can never do something like that.

When I was training for my first film, where I played a physically challenged girl without hands, I had to work on my flexibility with my legs. I was in a proper three-month diet where I was allowed to eat only this much and work out in a particular way.

I could do that then but I need something sustainable.

And I can't stay without pizza!