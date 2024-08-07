News
REVEALED! The Secret Film Sidharth Is Shooting

REVEALED! The Secret Film Sidharth Is Shooting

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 07, 2024 12:33 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra /Instagram

What is Sidharth Malhotra working on these days?

His much-delayed film Yodha released to a poor box office fate this year, and its Producer Dharma Productions has no plans of doing another film with him anytime soon.

Sidharth is no longer a part of Meghna Gulzar's next. Negotiations apparently fell through as the actor asked for a fee that the producers were not willing to pay.

Sid has a new project in hand: Balwinder Singh Janjua's action film, Mitti, being shot in Uttarakhand.

 

Not willing to speak much on the project, Janjua, who had written the well-reviewed film, Saandh Ki Aankh, tells Subhash K Jha, "It is a story about guilt, about living with the baggage of guilt. It is the story of saving your home and your zameen, your mitti. It is about family and relationships."

SUBHASH K JHA
