Sharvari Turns Her Beast Mode On

Sophie's Monday blues... Shraddha goes for red... Aditi loves pink...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari gets into 'BEAST MODE on for Vedaa! Took up boxing to become Vedaa... Now I am ready to pack a punch or be strong enough to take a brutal beating #Vedaa coming to a theatre near you on August 15th.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

'Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee,' says Mrunal Thakur from Edinburgh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry's 'Monday blues, Summer Hues.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor goes for red again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Pink sure suits Aditi Rao Hydari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani enjoy some fun time in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran's daughter Radha gets ready for her first day of school.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saba Pataudi shares a throwback from Paris with sister Soha Ali Khan and her niece Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

'Nobody cares about your fake life on social media,' says Kanika Kapoor.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com