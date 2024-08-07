News
Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week

Sunny Is Ready For A Hot Week

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: August 07, 2024 09:49 IST
Urvashi gets a fancy ride in Paris.... Richa reminds herself of a vacation... Bobby resets for the week...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone is all set to make the MTV Splitsvilla finale this weekend a hot affair!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F gets ready to relax.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Like Urvashi Rautela's ride in Paris?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

After showing off her hardened side in the jailbreak film, Savi,Divya Khossla goes soft for the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

New mommy Richa Chadha looks back at a summer vacation: 'Nothing just me looking enviously at your summer vacay photos. Will travel again, soon. Humph. These are from last year. Bye.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar hits the gym.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Shetty/Instagram

'A Smile is a cure that sets everything Straight,' says Anushka Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Like Pranita Subhash's flower dress?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol is 'reset for the week after a Sunday soak' in Jaipur.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
