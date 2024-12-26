Kiara-Sidharth's Christmas Celebrations

There's certainly a lot of love in the air, as Bollywood couples celebrate Christmas on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wish their fans with a tight hug!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Christmas with her family and of course, Santa Claus!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Baby John with 'his babies'!

Varun Dhawan, Natasha, their daughter Lara and their pet Joey celebrate Christmas together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Varun also celebrates with his Baby John co-star Keerthy Suresh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan/Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela with their daughter Klin Kaara and pet Rhyme have a message: 'This Christmas, we want to take a moment to express our gratitude and love for the people who help make every day so special for us at home. To everyone, both in & beyond the photograph, a heartfelt thank you. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Christmas with twins Uyir and Ulag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao go private dining on Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna, seen here with husband Varun Bangera, writes, 'Merry Christmas, my lovely Insta family! This season reminds us of the magic in togetherness, the strength in kindness, and the beauty of hope. Let’s cherish the moments that truly matter, spread love, and light up the lives of those around us. May this Christmas inspire us to dream bigger, love deeper, and always believe in the goodness of life. Here's to joy, peace, and a heart full of gratitude. Sending love and warmth your way!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu bump into Santa Claus in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta takes a selfie with Gene Goodenouh and writes, 'Christmas brings a special kind of magic. Believe in it ! Love and happiness always Thats it, that was my thought for the day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi and her husband Chaitanya Sharma get ready for New Year's Eve.

He writes, 'MERRY CHRISTMAS DOSTON.. Last 6 days to be a chiller. Phir chutti khatam, school shuru! THIS IS PROBABLY MY FAVORITE TIME OF THE YEAR- GREAT WEATHER, BRIGHT LIGHTS, SOME STRANGE SENSE OF RETROSPECTION ABOUT THE YEAR THAT'S GONE BY AND HOPE FOR THE NEW YEAR THAT'S COMING. EVERYONE SEEMS A BIT LESS STRESSED AND A LOT MORE HOPEFUL! 'Tis the season.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli and her fianceVrishank Kanal twin in their PJs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

It's story time for Pranita Subhash, Nitin Raju and their children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya twin under the Christmas tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy with wife Neelam and their children Agasthya and Aador wear Christmas colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya say, 'Merry Christmas my friends... Love more, Live more!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain decorate the Christmas tree.

She writes, 'They err who thinks Santa Claus comes down through the chimney; he really enters through the heart. Merry Christmas everyone. Happy Birthday Jesus. Praise the lord.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul with wife Sanyukta and their children Saisha and Yuvann.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani with wife Neha and son Ayaan make memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff/Instagram

Armaan Malik, his fiance Aashna Shroff and their 'baby' Tofu wish everyone, 'Happy holidays.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan, seen here with Ibrahim Ali Khan, can't stop herself from penning a poem:

'Merry Christmas from Iggy & Som

'Missing Fuffy Singh & Mom

'Sparkle, Santa & Cheer

'With loving friends who are near and dear

'What a yummy gingerbread house

'It's like cheese to Sara the mouse

'Shaadi Mubarak Yash @yashsinghal & @krishaparekh always stay blessed

'And I'll show up with silver always strangely dressed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas gets his Santa glasses on.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com