Neha-Kareena's No-Make-Up Sunday Look

Neha-Kareena's No-Make-Up Sunday Look

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 07, 2025 14:46 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a get-together at her residence on Sunday.

The gathering included family and close friends, including Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Radhika Nihalani (founder of the PR company, Think Ink Communications), her husband Chirag Nihalani (filmmaker Pahalaj Nihlani's son).

Soha gave everyone glimpses into the fun afternoon and captioned the pictures, 'Sunday reset', with a heart emoji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The ladies don't mind displaying sans make-up looks as they unwind together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal makes sure to chill in the swimming pool too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

And then entertains everyone over lunch.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Is that a nod to Soha's chilling role in her upcoming horror film Chhorii 2?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Bonding time with daughter Inaaya.

 

A game of chess.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
