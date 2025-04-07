Why A Minecraft Movie Is SO Popular

Even if you don't play the game, you'll have a good time, promises 9-year-old Minecraft gamer Avan Verma.

I LOVE Minecraft. I am addicted to Minecraft.

I found it through an ad that popped up during a video game.

It was love at first sight.

The game was released in 2011 but I started playing Minecraft four years ago and learned how to build worlds by watching YouTubers like DanTDM and Pixlriffs.

In Minecraft, you can create anything. It's not just fun but also teaches you stuff about different landforms.

When I learned that A Minecraft Movie was coming out, I was really excited to attend its premiere with my aunt.

The movie is mainly about a group of people -- Steve (Jack Black), Garbage Man (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) -- saving the Minecraft world.

When Steve is a child, he wants to go to the mines but cannot.

So when he grows up, he goes back and finds a magical orb that looks like a small cardboard box, which transports him to the Overworld – an earth-like land in Minecraft.

When Steve enters the Overworld and looks around, we see a meme of the pink sheep bleating.

Skeletons usually shoot arrows normally but in the movie, the arrows have fire.

In Minecraft, there is a chance that a skeleton will spawn with a flame bow. So either the skeletons were very lucky or it was an animation mistake.

Then he goes to the Nether dimension where he meets an evil Piglin called Malgosha (voice of Rachel House). She traps Steve because she wants to take over the world with the orb. Luckily, Steve gives the orb to his dog, Dennis, who takes it to their house in the real world.

My favourite character is the Garbage Man.

He made everyone laugh in the theatre. He did most of the comedy.

My favourite part was when he spoke phony Spanish.

Everyone treated him like an idiot but he's the most entertaining. Especially because he's like 'Oh I can do this' or 'I can do that' and lives a life where he eats lots of junk food.

But I wish the story had more backstory and layers.

I feel bad for the twins Henry and Natalie. Their parents passed away.

The movie could have mentioned a short backstory about their mother.

Henry is very creative at building things inside the world of Minecraft called Otherworld. He could live there forever.

I wish the animation was completely true to the real game.

Like, the ender pearls are shown round but in Minecraft, everything has to be a square or a cube.

I enjoyed Steve's silly accent -- the way he says 'flint' and 'steel'. I burst out laughing because the way he said it was so funny.

Also, the pink sheep bleating. It's such a funny sound and the sheep does it so casually. Thinking about that part still makes me laugh.

Even if you don't play the game, you'll understand everything and have a good time.

Like, when Steve and gang go underground, there was so much action. I was literally on the edge of my seat. And I almost fell off! Not joking!

My favourite parts are the final battle between Malgosha and everybody, and when they go to the Woodland mansion to get the Earth crystal that will take them home.

Also, all the fighting scenes where they use diamond armour.

Watching the movie made me wonder what happens to the Nether after they get defeated.

Who knows what else could be lurking back there? Maybe they'll tell us in the next part.

Avan Verma is 9 years old and loves Messi, movies, music and, of course, Minecraft.

