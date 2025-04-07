How Indian Idol Winner Manasi Will Spend Her Prize

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Ghosh/Instagram

Kolkata native Manasi Ghosh, 24, won Indian Idol 15 on Sunday evening. She took home the trophy, a Rs 25 lakh prize money and a Swift Dzire car.

Ghosh tells The Indian Express newspaper that she plans to use the money on her 'independent music and the car I will use.'

The youngster has also promised to buy her parents a house.

She reveals she has already recorded her first Bollywood song.

'My Bollywood debut is a duet song with Lalit Pandit and Shaan sir. It's already recorded. It's for an upcoming film. Badshah sir and I will be doing something next,' she informs.

Recalling the grand finale, Ghosh recaps her emotions after the big win: 'My family was here for the finale. They were crying and cheering. I was blank, not knowing initially how to react. But all of us are really happy. Life has changed in a good way.'

So who are Ghosh's musical inspirations?

She rattles off names from Lata Mangeshkar and Ustad Zakir Hussain to Michael Jackson and Doja Cat.

Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar were the runners up.