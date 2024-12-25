Bipasha's Cute Christmas Moment With Devi

'Tis the season to be jolly and Bollywood has got the memo!
Bipasha Basu shares a cute picture of her Christmas celebration with daughter Devi but even cuter is that personalised decoration on the tree!
Wait, there's more! Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover don't need a mistletoe to kiss.
Inaaya helps mommy Soha Ali Khan put up their tree.
Diana Penty is ready for the holiday season.
Esha Deol makes a quick stop in Dubai before Christmas.
Urmila Matondkar is 'sitting all pretty wondering what Santa has planned for me.. What are your X'mas plans?? Let me know.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com