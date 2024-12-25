News
Home  » Movies » Bipasha's Cute Christmas Moment With Devi

Bipasha's Cute Christmas Moment With Devi

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 25, 2024 10:07 IST
'Tis the season to be jolly and Bollywood has got the memo!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu shares a cute picture of her Christmas celebration with daughter Devi but even cuter is that personalised decoration on the tree!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Wait, there's more! Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover don't need a mistletoe to kiss.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Inaaya helps mommy Soha Ali Khan put up their tree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty is ready for the holiday season.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol makes a quick stop in Dubai before Christmas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar is 'sitting all pretty wondering what Santa has planned for me.. What are your X'mas plans?? Let me know.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
