Bipasha's Cute Christmas Moment With Devi

'Tis the season to be jolly and Bollywood has got the memo!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu shares a cute picture of her Christmas celebration with daughter Devi but even cuter is that personalised decoration on the tree!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Wait, there's more! Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover don't need a mistletoe to kiss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Inaaya helps mommy Soha Ali Khan put up their tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty is ready for the holiday season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol makes a quick stop in Dubai before Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar is 'sitting all pretty wondering what Santa has planned for me.. What are your X'mas plans?? Let me know.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com