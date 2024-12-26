Raha Steals Show At Kapoors' X-mas Brunch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little daughter Raha greeted the media with a cheerful 'Merry Christmas' that won everyone's heart!
Pictures from the fun party.
Held every year at the late Shashi Kapoor's home, the annual Kapoor Christmas brunch sees the family unite and make merry.
Last year, we got to see Raha for the first time, at the brunch.
This year was even more special, as she wished everyone with, 'Hi! Merry Christmas!'
Later, Raha even blew flying kisses, leaving her parents feeling prouder.
Neetu Kapoor.
Siblings Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda, whose father Nikhil Nanda is Raj Kapoor's eldest grandchild.
Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and the host of the party.
Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's eldest son.
His daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor didn't attend, as their New Year's Eve vacation has already begun.
The late Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, the matriarch of the Kapoor clan.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra with their son, Rana.
Rima Jain, Raj Kapoor's younger daughter, and Manoj Jain.
The happy family, Raha, Alia and Ranbir.
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt love their Christmas bling.
Mum Soni Razdaan joins in.
Say hello to the Kapoors: (Clockwise, from left) Kunal Kapoor with his daughter Shaira, Shammi Kapoor's daughter Kanchan with her husband Ketan Desai, whopse father was the legendary director Manmohan Desai, Armaan Jain with son Rana and wife Anissa, Manoj and Rima Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda with his aunt, Nitasha Nanda, Ranbir, Alia and Raha, Kanchan and Ketan Desai's daughters, Pooja and Rajeshwari Desai, Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Neila Devi, Randhir Kapoor and Babita.