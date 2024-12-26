Raha Steals Show At Kapoors' X-mas Brunch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little daughter Raha greeted the media with a cheerful 'Merry Christmas' that won everyone's heart!

Pictures from the fun party.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Held every year at the late Shashi Kapoor's home, the annual Kapoor Christmas brunch sees the family unite and make merry.

Last year, we got to see Raha for the first time, at the brunch.

This year was even more special, as she wished everyone with, 'Hi! Merry Christmas!'

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Later, Raha even blew flying kisses, leaving her parents feeling prouder.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Neetu Kapoor.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Siblings Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda, whose father Nikhil Nanda is Raj Kapoor's eldest grandchild.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor and the host of the party.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's eldest son.

His daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor didn't attend, as their New Year's Eve vacation has already begun.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The late Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, the matriarch of the Kapoor clan.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra with their son, Rana.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rima Jain, Raj Kapoor's younger daughter, and Manoj Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The happy family, Raha, Alia and Ranbir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt love their Christmas bling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Mum Soni Razdaan joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Say hello to the Kapoors: (Clockwise, from left) Kunal Kapoor with his daughter Shaira, Shammi Kapoor's daughter Kanchan with her husband Ketan Desai, whopse father was the legendary director Manmohan Desai, Armaan Jain with son Rana and wife Anissa, Manoj and Rima Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda with his aunt, Nitasha Nanda, Ranbir, Alia and Raha, Kanchan and Ketan Desai's daughters, Pooja and Rajeshwari Desai, Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Neila Devi, Randhir Kapoor and Babita.