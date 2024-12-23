Make Way For Santa Claus!

Bollywood gets into the Christmas spirit: Soha's unique Christmas decorations... Shriya meets Santa... Vaani speed-races to 2025...
The Christmas celebrations have begun for Kirti Kulhari, as she tries to make Santa Claus come alive!
Soha Ali Khan shows us her unique Christmas decorations.
Shriya Saran meets Santa Claus!
'Last Christmas, I gave you my heart. This Christmas, I'll send you the link of my cart,' Asha Negi personalises George Michael's lyrics.
Sarah Jane Dias celebrates Christmas with bestie Sneha Karkera-Pareek.
Vaani Kapoor is speeding towards New Year, She writes, 'One minute it's December, next minute it's history! Speed run to #2025.'
Hina Khan takes a trip to Abu Dhabi to celebrate Christmas.
Arjun Bijlani with son Ayaan.
Plabita Borthakur decorates a Christmas tree with the help of some children.
Juhi Parmar and daughter Samairra share desi-videshi Christmas vibes.
'While many say why are we celebrate Christmas at the Parmar household, we love celebrating positivity. Showing you a little bit of fun as we show the desi videshi side of ours. Tell us which one are you!'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com