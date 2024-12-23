Make Way For Santa Claus!

Bollywood gets into the Christmas spirit: Soha's unique Christmas decorations... Shriya meets Santa... Vaani speed-races to 2025...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

The Christmas celebrations have begun for Kirti Kulhari, as she tries to make Santa Claus come alive!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shows us her unique Christmas decorations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran meets Santa Claus!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

'Last Christmas, I gave you my heart. This Christmas, I'll send you the link of my cart,' Asha Negi personalises George Michael's lyrics.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias celebrates Christmas with bestie Sneha Karkera-Pareek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is speeding towards New Year, She writes, 'One minute it's December, next minute it's history! Speed run to #2025.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan takes a trip to Abu Dhabi to celebrate Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani with son Ayaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur decorates a Christmas tree with the help of some children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar and daughter Samairra share desi-videshi Christmas vibes.

'While many say why are we celebrate Christmas at the Parmar household, we love celebrating positivity. Showing you a little bit of fun as we show the desi videshi side of ours. Tell us which one are you!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com