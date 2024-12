IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni hugs dad M S Dhoni as mom Sakshi Dhoni looks on. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought the magic of Christmas to his family by transforming into Santa Claus for their festive celebrations.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared heartwarming photos on social media, capturing the joyous occasion.

Dressed in a classic Santa Claus outfit, the legendary cricketer brought smiles to the faces of his wife and daughter, Ziva.

The family, adorned in festive red and white, radiated warmth and happiness as they embraced the holiday spirit.