Sikandar: Salman's Biggest Flop Since...

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in Sikandar.

Salman Khan's Sikandar has turned out to be his biggest flop since the time he started hitting centuries with 2010's Dabangg.

In the last 15 years, he has managed 18 films in Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion), which is no mean feat.

With such huge expectations, Sikandar managed to touch Rs 105 crore* (Rs 1.05 billion), but that's just not good enough.

The reason: The cost of making the film is substantially higher than what it used to be a decade-and-a-half ago. Ticket prices have also gone up by at least 50 percent ever since then, which means bigger numbers at lesser footfalls.

The A R Murugadoss directed actioner has been rejected across the board with neither class nor mass audiences warming up to it.

The first three days had some sort of numbers coming in, but since then, the collections have been on a constant decline. So much so that in the second weekend, the film struggled to touch even the Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) mark on a single day.

The film will fold this week itself as Sunny Deol's Jaat releases on Friday. It's not that Jaat would have gained an entire arena for itself had Sikandar done decent business. But since theatres are practically going empty for Sikandar, Jaat will find favour amongst exhibitors.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.