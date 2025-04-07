Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again

IMAGE: Tahira Kashyap with Ayushmann Khurrana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer has relapsed after seven years, and she broke the news on her social media.

'Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this,' Tahira posted.

Tahira, who is married to Ayushmann Khurrana, made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti in 2024.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 when she was 35.

'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because, for one, it's a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again.

'Ironically or not, today is World Health Day. Let's do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves, gratitude through and through,' she adds.

Ayushmann reacted to her post with a red heart emoji and the words, 'My hero.'

IMAGE: Tahira Kashyap had shown her scars on National Cancer Survivor Day. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Tahira has spoken about cancer and her experience regarding that on multiple occasions earlier, even adding some humour, stating, 'I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)!'

She adds: 'I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with b**bs.

'This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined, gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell.'