Kohli, Anushka's Melbourne X-Mas

IMAGE: Virat Kohli enjoyed a festive breakfast. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cafe Court/Instagram

On Christmas Day, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoyed a festive breakfast at a cafe in Melbourne.

The couple was spotted soaking up the Christmas spirit ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

The Melbourne cafe, initially unsure about opening on the public holiday, was pleasantly surprised by the unexpected visit from the star couple.

'This morning, while we were still debating whether to keep our cafe open on a public holiday, little did we know we were about to have the surreal experience of serving King @virat.kohli @anushkasharma, and the family at our little cafe,' the cafe shared on Instagram.

Kohli was incredibly gracious, the post revealed, taking the time to personally thank the chefs and pose for photos with the cafe staff.