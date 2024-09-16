Aditi Rao Hydari Gets Married To Siddharth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now married!

The couple tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, and announced the news on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi, 37, looks gorgeous in a golden sari while Siddharth, 45, complements her in a kurta-dhoti outfit. The couple's clothes and jewellery were designed by Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

'"You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..." To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu,' Aditi captions the loved-up pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala was among those to wish the couple in the comments section.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

In March, Aditi had confirmed that the duo were engaged.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

They fell in love with each other on the sets of their 2021 film, Maha Samudram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

The same year, the couple made their first public appearance together at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Later, they attended A R Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding reception in Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

In 2023, Aditi posted a video from one of their travels to wish Siddharth on his birthday and penned a cute message: 'Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Siddharth returned it with love on her birthday: 'Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace. Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be true, And thank you, For showing us It always, without fail, takes two. See you soon. It's been too long.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi and Siddharth celebrated New Year's Eve in Europe together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Here's wishing them a happy married life!

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com