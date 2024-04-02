How Aditi-Siddharth Fell In Love

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their relationship official by announcing their engagement last week.

The couple have been dating for a few years, and Namrata Thakker takes a look at how their love story started.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi and Siddharth first met on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Sparks flew, and by the time they finished filming, Aditi and Siddharth were in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

The same year, the couple made their first appearance together at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh (Aditi and Patralekhaa were apparently flatmates when they began their film careers).

Later, they also attended A R Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding reception in Chennai.

IMAGE: Celebrating Diwali with family and friends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Despite making appearances at several film events and weddings together, Aditi and Siddharth continued to remain tight-lipped about their relationship.

IMAGE: Selfie time with their crew. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

In April 2023, Aditi posted a fun video from one of their travels to wish Siddharth on his birthday and penned a cute message: 'Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

In October, Siddharth had a beautiful birthday message for his ladylove too, calling her 'partner.'

He wrote on Instagram, 'Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace. Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be true, And thank you, For showing us It always, without fail, takes two. See you soon. It's been too long.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Looking loved-up in a BTS picture from the sets of their film Maha Samudram..



Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi and Siddharth promote Maha Samudram along with co-star Sharwanand and Director Ajay Bhupathi.

IMAGE: Another picture from their film's promotional dairy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth/Instagram

After posting lovely birthday messages for each other, Aditi and Siddharth headed to Europe in December to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi and Siddharth show off their engagement rings.