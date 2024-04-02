How Aditi-Siddharth Fell In Love

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their relationship official by announcing their engagement last week.
The couple have been dating for a few years, and Namrata Thakker takes a look at how their love story started.
Aditi and Siddharth first met on the sets of their Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021.
Sparks flew, and by the time they finished filming, Aditi and Siddharth were in love.
The same year, the couple made their first appearance together at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh (Aditi and Patralekhaa were apparently flatmates when they began their film careers).
Later, they also attended A R Rahman's daughter Khatija's wedding reception in Chennai.
Despite making appearances at several film events and weddings together, Aditi and Siddharth continued to remain tight-lipped about their relationship.
In April 2023, Aditi posted a fun video from one of their travels to wish Siddharth on his birthday and penned a cute message: 'Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you. Happiest siddu day.'
In October, Siddharth had a beautiful birthday message for his ladylove too, calling her 'partner.'
He wrote on Instagram, 'Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace. Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be true, And thank you, For showing us It always, without fail, takes two. See you soon. It's been too long.'
Looking loved-up in a BTS picture from the sets of their film Maha Samudram..
 
Aditi and Siddharth promote Maha Samudram along with co-star Sharwanand and Director Ajay Bhupathi.
After posting lovely birthday messages for each other, Aditi and Siddharth headed to Europe in December to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Aditi and Siddharth show off their engagement rings.