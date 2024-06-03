News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aditi, Siddharth Get Romantic In Tuscany

Aditi, Siddharth Get Romantic In Tuscany

Source: ANI
June 03, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who announced their engagement a couple of months ago, posted a series of beautiful pictures from their Tuscany, Italy, vacation.

In the pictures, Aditi looks stunning in black, while Siddharth sports a red T-shirt and denim.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

'Grateful and #underthetuscansun', ARH tells us.

Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement on March 28, sharing photos on Instagram where they proudly displayed their engagement rings.

His caption read, 'She said YES! Engaged'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra who wed designer Masaba Gupta last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Siddharth has several upcoming films, including S Shankar's action drama Indian 2, where he stars alongside Kamal Haasan, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Kajal Aggarwal. He's also involved in projects like Test and Siddharth 40.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi is enjoying the success of her Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and is set to appear in Kishor Pandurang Belekar's comedy Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Mahesh Manjrekar. Additionally, she'll feature in the historical drama Lioness.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Bhansali teaches you without a danda'
'Bhansali teaches you without a danda'
Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look
Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Bumrah Jr Wears Daddy's India Cap!
Bumrah Jr Wears Daddy's India Cap!
'The pricing pressure will always be there'
'The pricing pressure will always be there'
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to TVM
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to TVM
'The Win Is Not Just For India, But...'
'The Win Is Not Just For India, But...'

More like this

Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!

Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!

Like Aditi's Princess Look?

Like Aditi's Princess Look?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances