Aditi, Siddharth Get Romantic In Tuscany

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who announced their engagement a couple of months ago, posted a series of beautiful pictures from their Tuscany, Italy, vacation.

In the pictures, Aditi looks stunning in black, while Siddharth sports a red T-shirt and denim.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

'Grateful and #underthetuscansun', ARH tells us.

Aditi and Siddharth announced their engagement on March 28, sharing photos on Instagram where they proudly displayed their engagement rings.

His caption read, 'She said YES! Engaged'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra who wed designer Masaba Gupta last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Siddharth has several upcoming films, including S Shankar's action drama Indian 2, where he stars alongside Kamal Haasan, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Kajal Aggarwal. He's also involved in projects like Test and Siddharth 40.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi is enjoying the success of her Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and is set to appear in Kishor Pandurang Belekar's comedy Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi and Mahesh Manjrekar. Additionally, she'll feature in the historical drama Lioness.