Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look

Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to walk the red carpet for L'Oréal Paris in Cannes.
On her arrival in Cannes, Aditi wore a black and yellow, high and low, floral dress from Gauri and Nainika's Fall Winter 2024 collection.
Aditi shares the pictures and writes, 'Pocket full of Sunshine'.
Aditi was styled by Sanam Ratansi and her team; her makeup and messy bun were done by Elton Fernandez.
She wore pearl and gold dangling earrings and many finger rings, one of which looked like her engagement ring.
As soon as the pictures were posted, fiance Siddharth exclaimed, 'Oh wow!'
Aditi also shared a fun video where she recreated her Gajagamini viral walk from Heeramandi on the streets of Cannes, accompanied by Elton Fernandez and Sanam Ratansi.
Sharing the video, she wrote, 'Walking into Cannes like.'
Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022 and returned to the French Riveira the next year.
Did you like Aditi's look at Cannes?