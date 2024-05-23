News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look

Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 23, 2024 12:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to walk the red carpet for L'Oréal Paris in Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

On her arrival in Cannes, Aditi wore a black and yellow, high and low, floral dress from Gauri and Nainika's Fall Winter 2024 collection.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi shares the pictures and writes, 'Pocket full of Sunshine'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi was styled by Sanam Ratansi and her team; her makeup and messy bun were done by Elton Fernandez.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

She wore pearl and gold dangling earrings and many finger rings, one of which looked like her engagement ring.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

As soon as the pictures were posted, fiance Siddharth exclaimed, 'Oh wow!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi also shared a fun video where she recreated her Gajagamini viral walk from Heeramandi on the streets of Cannes, accompanied by Elton Fernandez and Sanam Ratansi.

Sharing the video, she wrote, 'Walking into Cannes like.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022 and returned to the French Riveira the next year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Did you like Aditi's look at Cannes?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary
A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary
Urvashi's Pink Magic At Cannes
Urvashi's Pink Magic At Cannes
Jacqueline Shines In Cannes
Jacqueline Shines In Cannes
Samson equals Warne's record!
Samson equals Warne's record!
Want To Invest In FD? Read This
Want To Invest In FD? Read This
11 Best Knocks from IPL 2024
11 Best Knocks from IPL 2024
10 Most Buzzworthy K-Dramas On OTT
10 Most Buzzworthy K-Dramas On OTT

More like this

Laapataa Ladies Actor Goes To Cannes

Laapataa Ladies Actor Goes To Cannes

Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes

Shahana Takes The Sari To Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances