Date Night For Aditi-Siddharth

The who's who of Bollywood made sure to attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the gorgeous Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, is escorted by her finance, Siddharth.

Pulkit Samrat with his wife, Kriti Kharbanda.

Salman Khan has shared a close bond with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever since he starred in the director's first film, Khamoshi: The Musical.

Vicky Kaushal.

Vijay Varma.

Randeep Hooda arrives for the screening after receiving a prestigious honour.

Karan Johar.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ishaan Khattar.

Manish Malhotra.

Sharman Joshi with his wife, Prerana.

Zayed Khan brings his mum, Zarine.

Arslan Goni with Sussanne Khan.

Alka Suman arrives to cheer Shekhar Suman and their son Adhyayan, who play nawabs in Heeramandi.

Vicky Jain with Ankita Lokhande.

Take a bow, Taha Shah Badussha, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala and Fardeen Khan!

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar