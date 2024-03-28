Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged, and the actress took to Instagram to confirm the news.

They showed off their engagement rings from Sri Rangapuram, Wanaparthy, Telangana.

Aditi wore a ring with two solitaires while Siddharth wore a gold band with a red line running through it.

'He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,' Aditi captioned her Instagram post.

The couple has reportedly been dating ever since they starred in the 2021 film Maha Samudram.

Rumours of Aditi and Siddharth getting married began at an event of Aditi's coming Web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Wednesday.

While she skipped the event, host Sachin Kumbhar claimed she had gotten married.

'Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi and she is not here today, and there's a reason: She got married today. So we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together.'