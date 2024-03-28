News
Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!

Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!

March 28, 2024
March 28, 2024 18:39 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged, and the actress took to Instagram to confirm the news.

They showed off their engagement rings from Sri Rangapuram, Wanaparthy, Telangana.

Aditi wore a ring with two solitaires while Siddharth wore a gold band with a red line running through it.

'He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D,' Aditi captioned her Instagram post.

The couple has reportedly been dating ever since they starred in the 2021 film Maha Samudram.

 

Rumours of Aditi and Siddharth getting married began at an event of Aditi's coming Web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Wednesday.

While she skipped the event, host Sachin Kumbhar claimed she had gotten married.

'Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi and she is not here today, and there's a reason: She got married today. So we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together.'

The Folks Who Designed Pulkit's Wedding
OTT Goodies This Week
Kangana's Latest Discovery!
HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of over Rs 27 cr
Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb
SEE: Tilak Varma Channels SKY
Sindhu advances to Madrid Masters quarters
