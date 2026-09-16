Bigg Boss's Kanika Mann Has A Fashion Story To Tell

Now that she's winning hearts inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, we're taking a look at seven Kanika looks that prove she's far more than just a familiar face, she's got her own fashion story to tell.

Kanika Mann has the kind of bubbly energy that makes it impossible not to notice her. And while comparisons to Alia Bhatt may follow her around, Kanika is clearly busy carving out a style identity of her own.

One minute she's serving sweet, feminine glamour, the next she's in a power suit, a dramatic sari or a Y2K-inspired look.

IMAGE: Kanika takes the tough-meets-sweet brief very seriously. The crystal-studded black blazer screams power dressing, but the fluffy grey tulle skirt underneath turns the whole thing into a fashion plot twist. Basically, boardroom boss meets ballerina. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kanika Mann/Instagram

IMAGE: This isn't your everyday cream sari. Kanika gives the classic drape a glam upgrade with a heavily embellished sweetheart-neck blouse, stacks of gold bangles and statement earrings. Because apparently, subtle was never invited to this party.

IMAGE: A fitted black halter top meets a flirty bubble skirt covered in moody roses. With lace-up heels and minimal accessories, Kanika proves florals don't always have to be sweet.

IMAGE: Low-rise bottoms, a velvet-y black top and lace-up details? Kanika has entered her early-2000s era. Add those loose waves and the holiday backdrop, and this is exactly what we'd expect from a fashion girl on a very stylish getaway.

IMAGE: Kanika's bubbly personality gets a wardrobe match in this cheerful printed kurta set. Orange, sky blue and cream florals bring all the fun, while pink bangles add another pop of colour.

IMAGE: Kanika goes full red-carpet glam in this icy mint-green number, complete with sparkling straps, glittering trim and a matching neck detail. If you're going to enter a party, you might as well make everyone look up.

IMAGE: Nothing says effortless quite like a denim overall dress over a white tank. Kanika adds tiny cat-eye sunglasses, a black shoulder bag, and a casual ponytail to give this classic combination a cool 90s update.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff