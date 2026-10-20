8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

The Noise-Free Nations Index is created annually by an award-winning African tour company, Go2Africa, by assessing countries using seven measures, covering population and visitor concentration, rural landscapes, protected areas, road traffic, airports and railways.

The figures were compiled from a range of established online databases, international research and official government records, says Go2Africa.

These are, miraculously, the quietest nations in the world, where you should head to for some much-needed peace and utter tranquility:

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1. Bhutan: 89.44 Quiet Score

The Himalayan kingdom emerges as the world's most serene and noise-free country, recording a Quiet Score of 89.44.

Its vast natural landscape is dominated by forest-covered mountains, stepped valleys and remote highlands, with around 39,041 sq km of forested terrain.

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2. Namibia: 86.69 Quiet Score

This wildlife paradise takes the second spot for tranquillity, scoring 86.69 on the Quiet Index.

The African nation's striving for a peaceful atmosphere is helped by its remarkably sparse population of just 3.83 persons per sq km.

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3. Botswana: 80.86 Quiet Score

Quietness spills over and continues into Namibia's neighbouring territory Botswana which is ranked third for its noiseless spaces, recording a Quiet Score of 80.86. This African nation is renowned for its spectacular safari experiences.

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4. Zambia: 80.64 Quiet Score

This enormous African quiet belt -- how lovely it must be -- continues with Zambia, just north of Botswana, posting a score of 80.64 on the Quiet Index, placing fourth overall.

Its vast open landscapes and relatively low visitor presence help preserve a more unhurried atmosphere.

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5. Gabon: 80.61 Quiet Score

Out in central Africa, near the equator, Gabon completes the top five, earning a Quiet Score of 80.61.

Situated on Africa's west coast, the country is home to vast stretches of untouched forest and abundant wildlife, with tropical rainforest covering more than 85 per cent of its territory.

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6. Venezuela: 80.20 Quiet Score

The first South American country to make this list is Venezuela. It records a Quiet Score of 80.20, placing it at the forefront of South America's entries.

Visitor concentration stands at only 1.4 tourists per sq km.

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7. Chad: 79.82 Quiet Score

Chad posts a Quiet Score of 79.82, reflecting its relatively undeveloped transport network.

The African nation has no railway system, few airports and only around 28.1 motor vehicles for every sq km of road, helping keep traffic-related activity comparatively low.

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8. Central African Republic: 78.18 Quiet Score

This is a list packed with quiet African countries. With a quiet score of 78.18, the Central African Republic features among the countries where the pace of modern life remains relatively subdued and soundless.